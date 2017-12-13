Aaron Rodgers 'medically cleared to return,' presumably starting for Packers in Week 15

There was some concern that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not actually be able to come back from the collarbone injury that has kept him off the field for the past two months, but that concern no longer exists because Rodgers announced on Tuesday night he had been medically cleared to play football again.

Rodgers announced the news via Instagram, noting that "it's been a long road from" surgery until today but he is "happy to say I've been medically cleared to return."

Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in Week 6 against the Vikings, when he was tackled hard by Anthony Barr. It's the second time in the past five years Rodgers has dealt with a broken clavicle, although it's the first time he has battled the injury in his throwing shoulder.

Green Bay put him on injured reserve and has been targeting Week 15 as a return date for the quarterback, but there was some concern this week about the Packers being conservative with QB1 and his throwing shoulder. (It's also possible they preferred everyone to know they were being conservative after Martellus Bennett unnecessarily torched the medical staff on his way out of town. Rodgers would later defend said medical staff.)

But it appears Rodgers will be ready to start for Green Bay after Brett Hundley held the fort down, managing a 3-4 record while Rodgers was away (and nearly making it 4-3 but falling just short against the Steelers). Rodgers won't have it easy, facing off against the Panthers and Vikings in his first two games.

This is what the Packers need, though, if they want to make a run. The playoffs are still on the table at 7-6, but Green Bay likely has to win out if they want to get in.

Getting Aaron Rodgers back is a pretty good start if they want to make some more magic happen this year.