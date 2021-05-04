One big reason Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay is because he's unhappy with the front office. According to at least one report, there's basically a zero percent chance that Rodgers is going to return to the Packers unless the team gets rid of general manager Brian Gutekunst.

If you're wondering why Rodgers feels such disdain for Gutekunst, it mostly traces back to April 2020 when the Packers decided to take Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft in a move that blindsided Rodgers. Not only did they trade up to make the pick, but Gutekunst didn't give Rodgers a heads up that the team might select a quarterback.

Not getting a heads up might seem like a small thing, but it's a definitely a courtesy that a team's front office will often give to a starting quarterback. If Rodgers was paying attention to the draft this year, then he saw at least two instances where a starting QB was told that a new quarterback could be drafted.

The fact that the Packers didn't tell Rodgers about the Love pick looks even worse when you consider that the Bears let Andy Dalton know that they might take quarterback in the draft this year. Dalton has NEVER EVEN PLAYED A SINGLE DOWN with the team, but the Bears still felt compelled to tell him that they might draft a QB.

After trading up for Justin Fields, general manager Ryan Pace said that coach Matt Nagy made sure to talk to Dalton.

"Matt has spoken to Andy Dalton tonight," Pace said Thursday. "That communication and clarity for us is really important."

Although Pace didn't specify when Nagy talked with Dalton, NFL.com reported that the conversation came before Fields was actually selected, so Dalton did get a heads up. The fact that Pace emphasized the importance of "communication and clarity" almost makes it seem like he was taking a shot at the Packers for their lack of "communication and clarity" with their starting quarterback.

If you're Rodgers and you see that ANDY DALTON got a heads up about a QB being drafted, that's likely going to make you more angry than you already were.

Another quarterback who got a heads up about a possible QB being drafted was Tom Brady. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht revealed that he had several conversations with Brady in the lead up to the draft in order to make sure the seven-time Super Bowl winner wouldn't be blindsided if Tampa Bay decided to select a quarterback.

"We had some casual conversations throughout the past few weeks of if a scenario might come up where we could take a quarterback," Licht said Friday. "I don't have many conversations with Tom about the draft, but he was totally fine. He understands. He wants what's best for the team. Tom's gonna play as long as Tom wants to play. He's earned that right."

The Buccaneers didn't want take a chance of messing things up with Brady, which is probably one reason why they gave him a heads up.

Going into the 2020 NFL Draft, Rodgers was a two-time MVP who had just led the Packers to the NFC title game, so it really is kind of crazy that the Packers blindsided him by not letting him know that they might take a quarterback. It might also explain why Rodgers chose the first day of the draft to leak the fact that he wants out of Green Bay. They blindsided him on the first day of the draft in 2020 so he returned the favor by blindsiding them on the first day of the draft in 2021.

Rodgers clearly feels disrespected in all of this and it seems he doesn't want to play for a front office that showed him that disrespect.