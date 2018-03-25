Aaron Rodgers might not do Packers 'any favors' on new contract after offseason changes

At some point in the not-too-distant future, the Green Bay Packers are going to need to figure out a new contract with Aaron Rodgers. It will get done, because these things get done and because the team has vehicles like the franchise tag to keep Rodgers from leaving town. Rodgers wants to stay in Green Bay, of course, although there is a chance any negotiations could get a little testy after an offseason of change that was not designed to keep Rodgers surroundings similar to years past.

Put another way: the Packers got rid of Rodgers' quarterbacks coach as well as his good friend/top wide receiver and it has some wondering whether or not those changes might make it more difficult for Green Bay to hammer out a contract with the quarterback.

It's a point Adam Schefter made on ESPN's "NFL Live" this past Thursday, noting that the departures of Alex Van Pelt, Rodgers' old quarterbacks coach, and Jordy Nelson, Rodgers No. 1 target for a long time, might not enthuse the quarterback.

"Well, I think right now, the Aaron Rodgers [contract] ... is a more a difficult deal to get done. He was not particularly enthralled with the way they handled his quarterbacks coach, Alex Van Pelt, and made it known," Schefter pointed out. "When do you ever hear a quarterback speak out in the way that he did about a coaching change that that team had engaged in during the offseason? And then, they go and cut their wide receiver, his favorite wide receiver, who they didn't even offer a pay cut to. They didn't even offer him a chance to keep him around Green Bay. They basically said, we're releasing you and he goes and signs with Oakland.

"So now you've lost your favorite wide receiver, your quarterbacks coach ... I'm just saying, I'm not doing my team any favors when they act that way with me."

The Nelson departure was pretty wild. The news hit like a real-life version of the Alonzo Mourning GIF -- one minute the Packers were adding Jimmy Graham and the next they were releasing Nelson. Even though Nelson was a candidate for being released or restructured, it was still a stunner to see on the transaction wire. And by all accounts, the Packers neither tried to keep Jordy at a lower cap number nor did they inform Rodgers they would be moving on from Nelson.

Green Bay's coaching staff is different as well, but it's still got plenty of knowns on it. Joe Philbin is the offensive coordinator; save his departure for Miami, he's been a mainstay on Mike McCarthy's staff. Frank Cignetti is the new quarterbacks coach, though, and this will be his first time in Green Bay.

Maybe getting some fresh blood in to work with Rodgers is a good thing. Green Bay is pretty far removed from its last Super Bowl win and with each passing year, you can clearly see Rodgers feeling more and more pressure to win another title during his run in Green Bay. He's openly admitted it would be disappointing if he retired with just a single Super Bowl. He's not wrong.

And part of that pressure has probably led to the changes in Green Bay. It started at the top, with the man who drafted Rodgers, Ted Thompson, being shown the door in a transitional fashion and eventually replaced by first-time GM Brian Gutekunst.

Gutekunst hasn't played around this offseason, ditching Nelson (who would later sign with the Raiders), adding Graham, signing Mo Wilkerson and generally being aggressive in the marketplace, something Thompson was loathe to do. It's resulted in positive vibes from Packers fans, but it's entirely possible the vibes might not be the same from the quarterback.

Rodgers will re-sign in Green Bay -- and he might very well end up being the first rostered player to land a fully-guaranteed contract after seeing what Kirk Cousins got in Minnesota -- and will do so either this offseason or next. But if you're expecting him to take a hometown discount with the Packers, that might be a good thought to cast aside.