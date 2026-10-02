A 14-second video summed up what was a frustrating first half for the Pittsburgh Steelers during Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Browns. The video was a verbal exchange between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers was visibly upset and appeared to express his frustration to McCarthy, who clearly didn't appreciate his actions. If you can lip-read, you can depict what McCarthy thought of Rodgers' antics.

The irony in the video is how successful the duo has been on Thursday night over their careers. McCarthy's 17 wins on Thursday night are the most in NFL history. Rodgers' 13 wins on Thursday are the second-most all-time for a starting quarterback.

Obviously, most of their success on Thursday night was joined at the hip. Rodgers was McCarthy's starting quarterback in Green Bay from 2008-18. The duo's time together in Green Bay included a Super Bowl win over Pittsburgh at the end of the 2010 season.

Rodgers and the Steelers started the game with a 17-play scoring drive that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock. The momentum turned, however, after Rodgers was picked off by Denzel Ward on Pittsburgh's second drive. The Browns then scored 21 unanswered points before the Steelers ended the half with a short field goal.