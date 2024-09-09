New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have a new docuseries on Netflix, which will chronicle the behind-the-scenes activities of his comeback following last year's Week 1 season-ending injury. The three-part series, "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma," is set to premiere in December.

Netflix released the official trailer on Monday. This project was produced by Religion of Sports, the group that earlier this year launched "Simone Biles: Rising," Skydance Sports and NFL Films.

"I believe in the power of prayer and intention," Rodgers says with his foot in a cast and propped up during a flight on a small plane. "I was surrounded by a bunch of really special people in my life and we just laid down a lot of prayers." The series will debut on Dec. 17.

Rodgers, 40, played for the Green Bay Packers from 2005 until 2022. In that time, the four-time MVP won Super Bowl XLV and received 10 nods for the Pro Bowl. He was acquired by the Jets last year, but his 2023 season ended before it even had a chance to take off when he ruptured his Achilles tendon Week 1 in the team's first offensive series against the Buffalo Bills.

"After tearing his left Achilles last year just four offensive snaps into the 2023 season, he's spent the last year preparing to get back on the field," read the official Netflix press release. "But game-day plays and press conferences can only reveal a small part of the four-time MVP's story."

Rodgers will be back on the field Monday as the Jets take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be on ESPN.