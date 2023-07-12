The New York Jets have commanded more headlines than most this offseason. And now they're set to command the cameras. Despite public disinterest in doing so, the Jets will appear on this year's edition of "Hard Knocks," as ESPN reported, with the NFL set to spotlight New York in HBO's annual preseason reality show.

Jets coach Robert Saleh indicated earlier this summer that his team was not interested in welcoming HBO and NFL Films to document the club's run-up to the 2023 season. But the Jets were one of four teams eligible to be selected according to the league's criteria, which excludes teams with first-year coaches and recent playoff contenders. New York also pushed back against a potential selection privately, per NBC Sports, but the NFL did not have an abundance of alternatives.

The Bears and Saints, two other eligible teams, reportedly also resisted an appearance; while the Commanders, another candidate, were open to a "Hard Knocks" partnership but seemingly only after their pending ownership change is complete. The NFL also approached the Lions, who appeared on the show last year, for a potential encore, only to be rebuffed, per NBC Sports.

The Jets do make for arguably the most entertaining of the 2023 possibilities. Not only are they looking to snap a 12-year streak of non-playoff seasons, but they've deemed themselves title contenders after trading for longtime Packers star Aaron Rodgers. With six different prime-time games on the 2023 schedule, they're poised to be one of the driving storylines of the NFL this year.

The Jets also have a noted history on "Hard Knocks," earning a Sports Emmy for a 2010 appearance punctuated by big names like coach Rex Ryan, quarterback Mark Sanchez and cornerback Darrelle Revis. The annual summer series has been running since 2001, with an in-season spin-off also debuting in 2021.