The growing NFL expectation is that Aaron Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers and ends his free agency waiting game by the start of mandatory minicamp on June 10, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. With OTAs ending the first week of June, Rodgers would only have to spend three days with his new team before returning in late July for the start of training camp.

Rodgers could also choose to retire ahead of his 21st season, Rapoport says. Rodgers endured his worst record as a starter since 2008 last season with the New York Jets and previously said this spring his "focus" was on his personal life and his pending decision to play or step away has nothing to do with contract figures.

"It would be a surprise if Aaron Rodgers is not on the Steelers right now. I'm not saying he's made his decision, I'm not saying retirement's ruled out," Rapoport said Tuesday on NFL Network. "But it would be a surprise. Maybe a better question is just when. And to me the one that makes the most sense is the news will come out right before mandatory minicamp. Show up, little media, get on the field, get the playbook, see ya later, goodbye for the summer. Come back when training camp is starting and then everything is a go."

Pittsburgh appears to be the lone team with interest in Rodgers at the present time and have an immediate need for the 2025 season. Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed earlier this spring that the team "evaluated" Rodgers as a potential 2025 starter, but they are turning to second-year signal caller J.J. McCarthy.

Rodgers has said numerous times he has a good relationship with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and the pair have communicated this offseason.

"Just reading the tea leaves that makes the most sense," Rapoport said. "But because it's Aaron Rodgers, what makes the most sense isn't always what actually happens."

While most NFL types expect Rodgers to sign with the Steelers, the franchise does have a contingency plan of sorts in case the four-time NFL MVP retires or lands somewhere else. Pittsburgh is reportedly monitoring the Kirk Cousins situation in Atlanta where the Falcons are moving forward with former first-rounder Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback.

It was reported last month that the Falcons have had discussions with multiple teams regarding a possible trade of Cousins, but Atlanta was asking teams to take on a significant portion -- at least $20 million -- of the remaining $37.5 million guaranteed on Cousins' contract.