The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the most dramatic weeks any franchise has seen in quite some time. In the span of a few days, they benched their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers and saw him publicly attack their head coach, Mike McCarthy, which led to Rodgers' release. Then, just two days later, the Steelers locker room rallied to upset the eight-win Denver Broncos on Black Friday.

What Rodgers accused McCarthy of on "The Pat McAfee Show" was shocking. He said his coach fell asleep in meetings, failed to connect with his players, did not show urgency in preparing for upcoming opponents, and was basically unfit to hold his job. Rodgers' breaking point was when McCarthy broke down the team, saying, "1-2-3 Packers!" at halftime of their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. McCarthy last coached the Packers eight years ago.

Rodgers' decision to air all this dirty laundry was controversial -- even if the accusations were true. It felt like he was attempting to take out McCarthy, but may have taken himself out instead. Tom Pelissero reports that no immediate suitors emerged for Rodgers after he cleared waivers on Thursday, and Pelissero's sources don't see him playing again unless there's an emergency that leaves a team desperate.

What's interesting about this development is that there appeared to be a natural landing spot for Rodgers with the 5-5 New England Patriots, who just lost Drake Maye for potentially the rest of the season to a fractured fibula. However, New England may just move forward with Tommy DeVito, who has been on the roster for two years.

Rodgers always said the 2026 season would be his final year as an NFL quarterback, but could his plans change considering how his time with the Steelers ended? Does how he went out affect his legacy as one of the best players ever?

Will this affect Rodgers' legacy?

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He's a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, and four-time NFL MVP. Rodgers made 10 Pro Bowls, led the league in passing touchdowns twice, and owns several NFL records, including the lowest career interception percentage at 1.4%. However, Rodgers is also a lightning rod for controversy. His "immunized" claim during the COVID pandemic and his ayahuasca-taking and four-day darkness retreats certainly made him a polarizing figure, but the McAfee interview could be a legitimate misstep.

Pelissero reported that after back-to-back losses for the Steelers and with tensions festering behind the scenes, Rodgers gave McCarthy an ultimatum: Relinquish play-calling duties or release him. Or as Pelissero put it, "Run things my way, or I quit." The Steelers made their choice, and then Rodgers went on the offensive with his McAfee appearance.

"The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can't be tolerated in any organization," Steelers owner Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "When you start getting ultimatums, you can't live with that."

There were plenty of figures in the football world that did not approve of Rodgers' "McAfee" attack. Tom Brady, for example, indicated that the "sanctity" of the locker room was violated.

"In response to that, the sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we should never lose track of that as players," Brady said. "It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates. You're fighting coaches. You're always acting as a team together. It shouldn't always be the place for private things to become public; that's what I'll say."

There are former teammates of Rodgers that spoke out against him as well. T.J. Lang called it "despicable," while Greg Jennings called it "distasteful." Rodgers' coach last year, Steelers legend Mike Tomlin, said he was surprised Rodgers went this route by bashing McCarthy, and that it ignited a "dumpster fire."

"I'm upset about it, it's a dumpster fire," Tomlin said. "And I don't say that in a judgemental way; I've presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years. But it certainly is upsetting, and I'm sure Steeler Nation is upset."

Longtime NFL wideout and current CBS analyst Nate Burleson laid it out plainly, saying Rodgers made the wrong decision here.

"I have praised Aaron Rodgers throughout his career. I'm a fan like so many other people. He did not handle this right. I don't care what anybody says," Burleson said. "These things about Mike McCarthy, they might be true, but that doesn't remove him from accountability. He talked for a long time. You know what I didn't hear? I could have played better. And I feel like when you're a quarterback, I played with some great ones, everyone from Daunte Culpepper to Matt Hasselbeck, even Matt Stafford. When things were on fire, those quarterbacks stepped up and said, 'I could have played better...'"

So, did Rodgers legitimately hurt his legacy this week? It depends on who you ask. There are some people who believe McCarthy should not have benched an NFL legend like Rodgers and that he deserves to be fired for what was revealed about him this week. After all, the coach did admit to using the wrong team name in the huddle.

Then, there are others who believe Rodgers dropped a grenade in the locker room on his way out, leaving his teammates -- his brothers -- alone to sift through the wreckage. The Steelers were 6-4, and firmly in the playoff mix with a chance to win the AFC North. Then, their leader quits on them and tries to take down the head coach? Some veterans play their role and support their teammates when they are benched. Not Rodgers.

Rodgers responds

During the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 27-5 win over the Broncos on Friday, veteran sports broadcaster Al Michaels read aloud a text message that Rodgers had sent him.

"A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room," Michaels said of what Rodgers wrote. "The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership. They took this public. Never heard from the head coach. Then they leaked at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That's why I went to [Pat] McAfee."

The Steelers announced Rodgers' benching at 11:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, before anyone in the organization had actually spoken to the quarterback about it. The did connect with Rodgers' agent. Rodgers meanwhile said he found out about his benching from teammate Pat Freiermuth.

When Rodgers didn't show up to practice on Wednesday, it was reported that he was excused to "process his benching." According to Rodgers, he was "barred" from the facility.

Rodgers is going to stand by his actions, but if this is truly how his football career ends, it will be a notable yet negative bulletpoint on an impressive resume.