Aaron Rodgers: NFL will deal with 'repeat offender' Thomas Davis after dirty hit

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis could be the latest player suspended following this brutal hit to Packers wide receiver Davante Adams on Sunday:

The NFL could make a ruling as soon as Monday, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some thoughts on how the league might rule.

"I think it was an unnecessary hit," Rodgers said, via the team's website. "It's unfortunate. If I throw a better ball that situation doesn't happen. He's a repeat offender, so I'm sure the league will deal with him according to that."

Coach Mike McCarthy added: "By the reaction of our sideline I know a lot of guys felt it was a dirty hit. I'll have a comment on it after I see the video."

On Monday, Adams made his case via a series of tweets:

"I'll never understand it. Game is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they "didn't mean to harm me" ... Somebody please explain to me what I wasn't trying to hurt him means when we nowhere near the play and u lead with ya head and ear hole a defenseless player. ... Look it's football but no room for s-t like that. We supposed to be in this together n look out for one another not mess with a mans livelihood and hand out unnecessary concussions. We all got mouths to feed what if I did that to him and his kids cant eat..."

To which Redskins linebacker Zach Brown responded:

I’ll never understand it. Game is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they “didn’t mean to harm me” — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Davis wasn't in the Panthers' locker room after the game but the Charlotte Observer's Brendan Marks writes that the linebacker "looked remorseful on the sidelines" after the hit and "[lowered] his head into his hands as if in prayer."

If history is any indication, Davis could be suspended. We say could be because one of the biggest complaints players have is the league's haphazard enforcement of punishments. Most recently, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was suspended for a game for this hit on Vontaze Burfict, though the subsequent taunting certainly played a part too:

JuJu lays out Burfict pic.twitter.com/e74GmPNN5a — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) December 5, 2017

And later in that same game, this headshot to Antonio Brown originally earned Bengals safety George Iloka a one-game suspension:

Except that lloka's suspension was overturned on appeal.

The league may be less lenient in Davis' case because he is a repeat offender. But that's the thing -- nobody knows because the league is so inconsistent when it comes to levying punishments.