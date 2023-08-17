Aaron Rodgers famously told Packers fans to relax after Green Bay's 1-2 start back in 2014. Fans who took Rodgers' advice were rewarded as the Packers ended up getting within a game of the Super Bowl. Jets fans are surely hoping that Rodgers' patience will lead to similar results this season regarding the team's recent issues on the offensive line.

After being called out on "Hard Knocks," the Jets' offensive line surrendered a half-dozen sacks of Rodgers during Wednesday's joint practice with the Buccaneers. And while he surely didn't love Wednesday's subpar protection, Rodgers isn't ready to hit the panic button.

"I don't get concerned about things I don't have a huge role in -- yet," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "That might change. At some point, I might say, 'Hey, I need the five who are going to be in there to be in there with me for a solid week,' but I don't think we're at that point ... because I don't think there are five guys that have earned those spots. So, I have some patience."

Injuries played a role in the unit's struggles on Wednesday. Guards Laken Tomlinson (leg) and Alijah vera-Tucker (ankle) and left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) didn't practice. Additionally, the group is still in flux as far as the starting lineup is concerned. Connor McGovern and rookie Joe Tippmann are in a position battle at center. Max Mitchell and Billy Turner are vying to win the starting right tackle spot.

There's also the situation involving former first-round pick Mekhi Becton, who is not getting first-team reps despite Brown's absence. Jets coach Robert Saleh said that Becton needs to show more durability before he will be allotted work with the first team.

Rodgers understands -- and even pointed out himself -- that is is only mid-August and that there is still time to iron things out. That being said, Rodgers also knows that steady improvements need to be made between now and the team's season-opener against the Buffalo Bills. Continuity, along with health, are perhaps the two things the Jets' offense line needs to develop over the next several weeks.

"At some point, we need to figure things out," Rodgers said, "so we can get guys -- at least get a week or two -- playing next to each other."