The Packers lost to the Giants on Sunday in the biggest upset of the 2022 NFL season to date. But star cornerback Jaire Alexander told reporters afterward that he won't really be worried unless the losing extends to next week, when Green Bay plays host to the Jets. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, is not of the same opinion. The quarterback made it a point in his own media address Sunday to criticize the notion of looking ahead, arguing the Packers need to "check" themselves over their remarks.

"I ain't worried," Alexander originally said, per ESPN, "but if we lose next week, then I'll be worried. But (this week was) a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It's a whole adjustment here in London."

Here's what Rodgers had to say in response: "Frankly, I don't like all this conversation about losing next week. I'm a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we've got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not 'winning football.' There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don't like it. Ja's my guy, but we don't need to be talking like that."

This isn't the first time Rodgers has publicly called out his teammates this year. The reigning MVP notably critiqued the team's young wide receivers over the summer, citing "a lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong (routes)." He later met with the receivers to explain the high standard that Packers receivers have set. But passing offense has still been tougher sledding this year for Rodgers, whose longtime top target, Davante Adams, was traded to the Raiders in the spring.

The Packers will look to return to the top of the NFC North next week against the Jets (3-2), who routed the Dolphins in Week 5. Green Bay's chief rivals at the moment, the Vikings (4-1), beat the Bears to take the division's top spot Sunday.