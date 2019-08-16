Aaron Rodgers offers lasting advice for Lamar Jackson at midfield after preseason meeting
Rodgers gave the Ravens' quarterback advice for a long career in the NFL
Lamar Jackson delivered the play of the preseason with his highlight 18-yard touchdown run that had the Green Bay Packers defense shaking. Not only did Jackson fake a defender, but leaped over one in order to get the Baltimore Ravens on the board. The play was nullified by an illegal block, but Jackson's run still took center stage in a preseason lacking highlights across the board.
The Ravens quarterback has been making highlight-reel plays since his Heisman Trophy days at the University of Louisville, impressing Packers All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the process. At the conclusion of Baltimore's 26-13 preseason victory over Green Bay, Rodgers gave Jackson some advice on how to make those highlight-reel plays for a long time.
"I love watching you play, man," Rodgers told Jackson, via Jamison Hansley of ESPN. "That was pretty spectacular. Have a great season. Slide a little bit."
Jackson agreed with Rodgers with this response: "I got you."
The Ravens prefer to be cautious when it comes to Jackson, who didn't run once during the team's preseason opener. Jackson had the opportunity to take off and make a play with his legs, which Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn't against when it comes toward his franchise quarterback.
"He's going to play football," Harbaugh said to reporters after the game. "We're not trying to run him. But sometimes, what are you going to do? You can't hold him back forever. He looked good on the play. He looked good on a lot of plays."
Jackson finished 6-of-10 for 58 passing yards in 22 snaps. He added two carries for 14 yards. In Jackson's rookie season, the Ravens quarterback had an average of 17 rushing attempts per game in his seven starts, finishing with 147 carries for 695 yards and five touchdowns on the year.
Baltimore would rather have Jackson drop back and get rid of the football, but Jackson isn't going to pass up a big play if there's a running line available.
"If I'm out there on the field one-on-one, I got to make you miss," Jackson said. "That's how I always played. If I get tackled by one person, I'm mad. I feel like I lost that play.
"I'm not trying to get two yards, get tackled. That's not how I play."
