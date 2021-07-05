Throughout this offseason, nothing has generated more conversation than the ongoing Aaron Rodgers saga. Rodgers' apparent unhappiness in Green Bay simmered for nearly a year, and since the news of his lack of interest in returning to the fold broke, it's been the most-discussed topic in and around the NFL.

Rodgers has even contributed to that conversation, whether by taking curiously timed vacations or giving interviews on television, radio, or podcasts. Apparently he's had enough of the talk, though, because in an interview ahead of his appearance in "The Match 4" on Tuesday night with Tom Brady, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau, Rodgers noted that the person doing the most talking is not always the person who is in the right.

"Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side," Rodgers said, per ESPN's Ben Baby. "Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in silence."

It's interesting that Rodgers would take that position, given that the Packers have largely been the ones not talking in this situation. Green Bay has simply maintained that Rodgers is the team's quarterback and is not willing to trade him at the moment. Perhaps Rodgers can speak louder with his actions, as he did by not showing up to minicamp. If he skips training camp -- or even some regular-season games -- that would send a louder message than anything he could say.