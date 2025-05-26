Aaron Rodgers hasn't retired from the NFL just yet, but when that time eventually comes, there's a strong chance that the four-time NFL MVP will end up retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers. However, it's not set in stone just yet.

During an interview on the YNK podcast with Mike Stud, Rodgers was actually asked if he was planning on retiring as a Packers player once his career is over and he gave an interesting answer.

"I've thought about that, but I don't understand what the reason for that is," Rodgers said. "At the same time, I grew up a [49ers] fan and most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. Jerry Rice, who went to three other teams, came back and retired as a Niner, so I understand the cool thing about it, but if I didn't do it, would that make a difference in how I'm viewed in the Packers' eyes?"

Signing a one-day contract to retire with a team is mostly just a symbolic gesture, which might explain why Rodgers doesn't sound overly enthusiastic about possibly going through a ceremonial signing in Green Bay. However, it could make sense in Rodgers' case as a way to mend things.

Rodgers and the Packers famously went through a bitter divorce that officially ended in April 2023 when he was shipped off to the New York Jets in a deal that ended his 18-year run in Green Bay. In 2022, Rodgers had said that he would "definitely" retire as a Packers player as long as the team didn't trade him, but then he got traded. Despite that, he still seems open to retiring as a Packers player. The quarterback said he'd be willing to do it under one condition: If the team "approached" him, he'd be all for it.

"There's a lot of love for me and how I feel about the team," Rodgers said. "If I do or I don't [retire as a Packer], I don't think it should make a difference, I'm not sure yet. If they approached me about it, I probably would."

There's definitely a chance the Packers would approach Rodgers. A few months after the former Super Bowl MVP was traded in 2023, Packers president Mark Murphy said the team would be bring him back to retire his number at some point, so it wouldn't be surprising if they asked him retire as a member of the team.

Even if Rodgers doesn't sign a one day contract and "retire" as a member of the Packers, he can still be voted into the team's Hall of Fame and that will almost certainly happen as soon as he becomes eligible. As a matter of fact, Rodgers is 100% sure he'll be getting in as soon as the bylaws allow him to be inducted. A player has to be out of football for four years before being eligible for the Packers HOF, which means Rodgers could be inducted as soon as the summer of 2029, but if he plays in 2025, that will push his eligibility back to 2030.

"When I retire, in four years, I'm going to go in the Packers Hall of Fame -- may or may not get my number retired, whether they do or not that's fine -- but in four years, I'll be in the Packers Hall of Fame," Rodgers said.

Like Rodgers, Brett Favre also had a bitter ending to his Packers career, but the two sides eventually mended things and the Gunslinger was eventually inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in July 2015 and that now seems to be the same path that Rodgers is headed on.