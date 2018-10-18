Aaron Rodgers opens up and offers details on his relationship with Danica Patrick

Over the past few months, we've heard a lot about the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick. Of course, most of that information has come from Patrick, and that's mainly because Rodgers isn't always willing to talk about his relationships.

Although Rodgers doesn't always open up about his private life, NBC's Michele Tafoya did manage to get the Packers quarterback to offer a few details on his relationship with Patrick during a recent interview for Artful Living (h/t TMZ). The interview with Rodgers was conducted in August, but wasn't published until this month.

Tafoya got the fiercely private quarterback to talk about Patrick by asking if he was "open" to giving a few details on his relationship.

"In the right settings, it's normal," Rodgers said. "There's still the right time and right place, but I don't feel like I have to be reserved all the time."

The two-time NFL MVP said he's absolutely in love with his girlfriend, who he's been with since at least January.

"We're just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other," Rodgers said. "We're really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other's company a lot. We're really attracted to each other."

During the football season, Rodgers puts 100 percent of his focus on the Packers. However during the offseason, he said he loves to visit as many new places as possible with Danica.

"We really enjoy traveling," Rodgers said. "She went on the trip to India and Africa, and we had a blast. And we've taken some trips domestically that have been fun. I'm a little further out there in my love for history; I want to go to historical sites around the world. She's getting into it as well, but she's spontaneous."

Rodgers said he enjoys the fact that Patrick is willing to travel pretty much anywhere with him.

"She's up for anything travel-wise, which is fun," Rodgers said. "She's a good travel partner because she's so laid-back and low-maintenance. And she's a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She's inspired me in that way."

The Packers quarterback also said he was especially proud to see Danica become the first woman to host the ESPYs back in July.

"I'm really proud of her for that," Rodgers said. "I always enjoy going to the ESPYs, but to finally have a woman up there was awesome. Doubly awesome that I'm dating her and that I got to be in the 'I, Tonya' spoof. I remember talking through it with her, and she was really drawn to being the first woman host. She's a strong woman who's had to fight through some gender issues in her sports for years."

If you missed the "I, Tonya" spoof, you can check it out below.

Despite the fact that Rodgers has been laser-focused on the Packers, the two have remained close during the football season, with Patrick attending multiple games. The former Indy car driver was even at Lambeau Field on Monday for the Packers' dramatic 33-30 win over the 49ers.

Beside Patrick, Rodgers was also asked about the rocky relationship he's had with his family. So what would he say to people who want to know what's going on there?

"Mind your own business," Rodgers said. "Anybody who knows me ... Anybody in my inner circle knows there aren't any topics that are off-limits. But there are some things better left unsaid with people who don't need to know."

Rodgers has made it clear in the past that he's not going to talk about his family issues, and it doesn't look like that will be changing anytime soon.