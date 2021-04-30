Despite having one of the best years of his career, Aaron Rodgers' time in Green Bay may soon come to an end. According to multiple reports, Rodgers doesn't wish to return to the team that he's spent his entire NFL career with.

The Broncos, Raiders and 49ers are reportedly the three teams that Rodgers would be willing to go to.

While Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers, the relationship hasn't always been great between the two sides. The latest developments are just the most recent moments of drama in what has been a tumultuous partnership for a few years at this point.

According a report from Bleacher Report back in 2019, Rodgers and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy didn't get along so well. Rodgers would constantly get frustrated that McCarthy was calling the wrong play and he even reportedly believed the coach had a "low IQ."

But McCarthy hasn't been the Packers coach since 2018, so let's take a closer look at a few specific events that likely contributed to Rodgers' current displeasure with Green Bay.

Packers draft QB Jordan Love in first round of 2020 NFL Draft

This remains one of the biggest storylines in the Rodgers situation. The Packers selected former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 in the 2020 NFL Draft. Many thought that Green Bay would take a wide receiver in the opening round to help out Rodgers. Instead, they took look -- passing over a wide receiver in the first round for the 18th straight year (the team took Javon Walker with the 20th overall pick in 2002.)

Making matters worse was that the 2020 draft seemed like the ideal scenario for the Packers front office to help out their star signal caller.

The likes of Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk went within four picks of the Packers', so a trade up most likely wouldn't have cost Green Bay a ton of draft capital. Even after Love was taken, Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. were taken at the top of the second round by other teams, so trading down was also an option for a wideout.

Instead, the Packers went with Love, who is a very raw prospect that didn't see the field at all in 2020. He is the heir apparent to take over at QB when Rodgers leaves.

Packers lose to the Bucs in the NFC Championship Game

The Packers had an impressive 13-3 record during the 2020 regular season, which netted them the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the best of the Packers in a 31-26 NFC Championship Game win.

But that loss wasn't so cut and dry if you ask Rodgers.

Packers head coach Matt Lafleur made a questionable decision with just over two minutes to go in the game. On a fourth-and-goal play from the eight-yard line, the Packers chose to kick the short field goal and cut the deficit to 31-26. The Buccaneers were then able to run out the final 2:05 and the Packers never got the ball back.

Following the game, Rodgers didn't mince words regarding Lafleur's decision.

"I didn't have a decision on that one," Rodgers said. "That wasn't my decision. (I) understand the thinking -- above two minutes with all of our timeouts -- but, yeah, that wasn't my decision."

Rodgers could've attempted to run the ball on third-and-goal and get even closer to the end zone. However, he revealed that he thought that he would get another chance to score a touchdown on the next play.

Rodgers admits he may not finish career with Packers

Earlier in April, Rodgers joined "The Pat McAfee Show," and was asked about his future with the Packers. Rodgers let it be known that he can't control his future and could end up finishing his career elsewhere.

"I think that we're exactly where we were last year when I made comments after the draft and throughout the season," Rodgers said regarding his future in Green Bay. "I don't feel like any of that's changed. ... There were some people who made assumptions based on what I said. Nothing's really changed ... I meant what I said last year, really being at peace with the whole thing ... not (being) bitter or disappointed or frustrated about things (I) realize (I) can't control. And my future is one of them."

It definitely appear that the Packers haven't done anything to endear themselves to Rodgers since those comments following the drafting of Love last year. If Rodgers does end up getting traded, it sounds like he'd be on board. That could become a reality later this weekend, especially because ...

Packers draft a cornerback in Round 1 of 2021 NFL Draft

As the quote above shows, the damage was most likely already done prior to Thursday's opening round of the 2021 draft, but the Packers didn't do anything to win Rodgers over, either. With the No. 29 pick, the Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes and completely ignored the offensive side of the ball ... yet again.

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore and Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins are two highly-touted players that remain on the board when Round 2 begins on Friday. In addition, the Packers could've made a splash and traded up for Minnesota standout wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who many had the Packers taking in mock drafts. Bateman went just two picks before the Packers at No. 27.