Aaron Rodgers' recent comments about Mike McCarthy have drawn the ire of some of his former Green Bay Packers teammates. Former Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang and former Packers receivers James Jones and Greg Jennings have publicly denounced Rodgers' treatment of McCarthy while taking their former coach's side following a chaotic 48-hour period in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers scorched McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, accusing his now-former coach of falling asleep at meetings, being late or absent from other meetings, not watching film in a timely manner and not developing a rapport with some of his players, especially the team's defensive players. Rodgers was benched after giving McCarthy an ultimatum: relinquish play-calling duties or release him. McCarthy benched Rodgers, and the Steelers released him after Rodgers publicly criticized McCarthy.

"I think it's despicable," Lang said on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. "I think that Aaron Rodgers just became everything that he has bitched about and moaned about over the last 10 years with former coaches, former teammates airing grievances out, giving opinions out in the media. He has blacklisted, I don't know how many former teammates from just simple comments telling the truth because he just he was sick of it."

Lang, who spent eight seasons with Rodgers and McCarthy in Green Bay, said that he is in a group chat with several former Packers who share his sentiment on the situation.

"I think it's just completely unnecessary," he said. "I think it's victim mentality."

Jones, who also spent eight seasons with Rodgers and McCarthy in Green Bay, said he, too, is in a group text with former Packers teammates who don't agree with Rodgers' handling of McCarthy.

"How do you jump on Pat McAfee's show and say all this? Come on, man," Jones said on the Speakeasy podcast. "My text thread is full of texts and group chats with a lot of my teammates right now, and none are on 12's side, especially the ones that know Mike."

Jennings, who spent seven seasons in Green Bay and caught two touchdowns in the Packers' Super Bowl win over the Steelers, called Rodgers' decision to publicly air his grievances with McCarthy "distasteful." Jennings also criticized Rodgers for putting his former teammates in Pittsburgh in an awkward situation.

"If you truly cared about more than just yourself, then you don't do this to everybody in that locker room that you just called brothers," Jennings said on "First Thing First." "They are playing for something. You are no longer playing for anything."

The general consensus among Rodgers' former Packers teammates is that Rodgers should have handled the situation behind closed doors, even if some of his accusations about McCarthy are true.

"I don't even care if it's the truth," Jones said. "Have the conversation with Mike in there. This is not something you go to the media bashing somebody. I would not do this to people that I love."