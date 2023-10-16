Aaron Rodgers was back in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, throwing in warmups as he looks to come back from a ruptured Achilles suffered four plays into the Jets season. Low and behold, Rodgers was reportedly doing a bit more than that in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per The Athletic, Rodgers wore a headset and offered suggestions to Jets coaches during the game. The Jets didn't score an offensive touchdown until the final two minutes of their 20-14 win (and even that was one the Eagles let them score after a turnover so they could get the ball back in hopes of having the ball last), but the locker room was easily influenced by their superstar quarterback's presence.

Rodgers was on the field about two hours before kickoff throwing, with no crutches or braces. The Jets may have some hope he can return this year, but the veteran is doing whatever he can to help out the team in his absence.

"He wanted to be on the sidelines," said Jets head coach Robert Saleh after the win. "It's unbelievable. A lot of people that I have talked to – I won't name names but who have also had it – that everyone is in awe that he is even walking. For him to be on the sideline standing the entire time, he's a freakazoid."

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson finished 19 of 33 for 186 yards and no turnovers, despite being sacked five times. He knew Rodgers was around the team, but admitted he himself wasn't talking to Rodgers during the game.

"I think he was mostly in there talking to the coaches," Wilson said. "Obviously, my headset is just with Hack (Nathaniel Hackett), but it's always good having him around."

Making play suggestions isn't new for Rodgers. Wilson had given Rodgers credit for calling his touchdown pass to Malik Taylor in the Hall of Fame Game.

Expect Rodgers to be around the Jets moving forward as he is still rehabbing from his ankle injury. This won't be the last time the Jets offense sees him.