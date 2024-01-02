Those who subscribe to the NFL script conspiracy have even more ammo now, thanks to something Aaron Rodgers pointed out while on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers threw out the idea that the NFL might be hinting at the Super Bowl teams with the logos over the last few years.

On Tuesday, Rodgers said he is eager to see the Super Bowl LIX logo for next season, and he hopes it features green as one of the main colors.

"If the Super Bowl is Baltimore and San Fran, then I tell you what that Super Bowl LIX emblem better have Jet green on it," Rodgers said.

McAfee looked befuddled by the comment, and Rodgers replied with some specific instructions.

"Just look at the colors," Rodgers said. "Look at the colors."

In each of the last two Super Bowls, the colors in the logo have matched the main colors of the AFC and NFC champions. The Super Bowl LVI logo used orange and yellow, and the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to finish that season

A year later, the Super Bowl LVII logo featured green and red. The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Philadelphia Eagles in that one.

Now, people have their antennae up when it comes to the Super Bowl LVIII logo. The colors in that one are red and purple, and two of the biggest favorites to win their respective conference just happen to be the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens. CBS Sports even outlined some of the most likely matchups based on this year's colors.

Of course, there is still a long way to go before those two teams meet in Las Vegas. If they do, though, fans in New York will be anxious to see a tinge of green in there next year.