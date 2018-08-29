Aaron Rodgers reacts after signing the largest contract in NFL history

After spending nearly the entire offseason trying to negotiate a new contract, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers finally agreed to a new deal on Wednesday.

The four-year extension is going to make Rodgers a rich man, and the best part for him is that he's going to be seeing a lot of that money right away. Not only will the Packers quarterback be getting a $57.5 million signing bonus, but the team will be paying him a total of $80 million by March 2019. If Rodgers ends up playing out his entire contract, which runs through the 2023 season, the Packers quarterback will make roughly $176 million over that span.

As you can imagine, Rodgers was pretty excited to sign the new deal and he ended up sharing his reaction on Instagram.

"It's been an amazing ride the last 13 years; excited to start year 14 knowing that my future is here, in Green Bay, for our 100th season," Rodgers wrote. "I've grown up in this place, and grown older and a little wiser along the way."

The 34-year-old then took some time to send out some thank you notes.

"Thank you to our incredible fan base for inspiring us players to be better year after year," Rodgers wrote. "Thank you to the Packers organization for standing by me time and time again and giving me the opportunity to lead this football team. And thank you to my teammates along the way, past and present who have impacted my life in so many positive ways, giving me friendships for life."

The best part of all this is that Rodgers still took time out of his day to attend the Packers' Welcome Back Luncheon, which is an annual event put on by the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce. Packers players are known to show up to the event in a weird outfit and Rodgers didn't disappoint this year. As you can see below, it looks like he dropped some of his new $57.5 million signing bonus on a new hat, coat and tie.

If there's one thing to learn from this picture, it's that the denim industry will never die as long as Aaron Rodgers is around.