Before Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders earlier this year, he spent eight seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The Packers quarterback knows Adams as well as almost anyone, and because of that, he was asked about the recent charges that were filed against his former teammate.

Following the Raiders loss to the Chiefs on Monday, Adams shoved a freelance cameraman to the ground in a move that surprised Rodgers.

"I was surprised," Rodgers told reporters, via USA Today. "I was definitely surprised. I love Davante, I reached out to him after the game. I haven't seen the clip yet. But, yeah, I was surprised."

Rodgers was then asked if he was more surprised by the shove or the fact that Adams got charged and he didn't waste any time answering the question, "More the charge," Rodgers said.

Several other of Adams' former Packers teammates stepped up to defend him on social media, including safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.

Due to the incident, Adams has now been charged with assault under a city ordinance, which isn't quite as a serious as being charged with a misdemeanor assault, but it's still serious. If Adams had been charged with a misdemeanor, he could have faced up to one year in prison. Instead, the maximum sentence for a violation of a city ordinance is 180 days in jail along with a fine of up to $1,000.

For his part, Adams did send out an open apology to the man after the game.

"Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy, I see some guy running off the field, he ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him for that, because that was just frustration mixed with him running and, literally just running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So I want to apologize to him for that."

Adams could end up facing both a legal punishment and a punishment from the NFL as the league is currently investigating the situation. The first court date in the case has been scheduled for Nov. 10.