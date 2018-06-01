Aaron Rodgers receives honorary doctorate for helping fight childhood cancer
Rodgers joined J.J. Watt as an honorary medical degree recipient this week
Move over, Lauren Duvernay-Tardif and J.J. Watt. There's another doctor in the NFL.
Duvernay-Tardif, the Chiefs guard, became the first active NFL player to hold a medical degree when he graduated from McGill earlier this week. A day later, Watt received an honorary degree from the Baylor College of Medicine. Now, star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gotten in on the action.
Rodgers received his honorary degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, which awarded him the honor for helping children with cancer in addition to his involvement with the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.). The Packers' official website noted that Rodgers' actions helped raise $2.8 million for research.
"It is with great pride that we welcome Aaron to the MCW community. Honorary degree recipients exemplify the MCW commitment to the highest standards of education, scholarship, innovation or community engagement," Dr. John R. Raymond, Sr., president and chief operating officer of MCW, said in a release. "When conferring an honorary degree, we honor those individuals in our community who have embraced our ideals and have dedicated a substantial portion of their lives to bettering the world around them."
It's not known as of this time if Rodgers, like Duvernay-Tardif and (jokingly) Watt, will attempt to have his new doctor status reflected on his jersey next season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Aaron Jones helps wheelchair-bound woman
A fellow passenger needed help getting to her daughter after a flight and Aaron Jones obli...
-
Chuck Liddell works with Browns at OTAs
Let's hope we see this on Hard Knocks
-
McCourty doesn't get Patriots complaints
Devin McCourty doesn't get why players don't like playing for the Patriots
-
Beth Bowlen wants to take over Broncos
Beth Bowlen reportedly was told by The Pat Bowlen Trust that she is not capable of taking over...
-
Belichick asked about players having fun
We'll let you guess how the Patriots' coach answered this question
-
LOOK: Man wears Eagles jersey to wedding
This marriage is off to an incredible start