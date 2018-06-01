Aaron Rodgers receives honorary doctorate for helping fight childhood cancer

Move over, Lauren Duvernay-Tardif and J.J. Watt. There's another doctor in the NFL.

Duvernay-Tardif, the Chiefs guard, became the first active NFL player to hold a medical degree when he graduated from McGill earlier this week. A day later, Watt received an honorary degree from the Baylor College of Medicine. Now, star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gotten in on the action.

.@AaronRodgers12 receives honorary doctorate degree for his contributions to fighting childhood cancer & blood disorders.



📰: https://t.co/vXx7h5wsMe pic.twitter.com/7nSCs4Uxm8 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 1, 2018

Rodgers received his honorary degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, which awarded him the honor for helping children with cancer in addition to his involvement with the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.). The Packers' official website noted that Rodgers' actions helped raise $2.8 million for research.

"It is with great pride that we welcome Aaron to the MCW community. Honorary degree recipients exemplify the MCW commitment to the highest standards of education, scholarship, innovation or community engagement," Dr. John R. Raymond, Sr., president and chief operating officer of MCW, said in a release. "When conferring an honorary degree, we honor those individuals in our community who have embraced our ideals and have dedicated a substantial portion of their lives to bettering the world around them."

It's not known as of this time if Rodgers, like Duvernay-Tardif and (jokingly) Watt, will attempt to have his new doctor status reflected on his jersey next season.