Aaron Rodgers reminds us all why he's an all-time great with legendary comeback over Bears
The Packers look like two different teams with Rodgers on and off the field
In our first week of NFL action, there were a lot of surprises. The Browns coming out and tying the Steelers, the Saints being upset by the Buccaneers, and how incredibly comfortable Patrick Mahomes looks for the Chiefs all come to mind. One thing that shouldn't surprise anyone is that Aaron Rodgers is really good at football.
Rodgers suffered a knee injury against the Bears in the Sunday night opener between the Packers and Bears, and the Bears built up a huge 23-3 lead over the Packers. When he returned in the second half, Rodgers stormed back to lead the Packers to a 24-23 win, with the go-ahead touchdown being a 75-yard touchdown to Randall Cobb with just over two minutes left in the game.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell reacted to the full slate of NFL games, but they paid special attention to Sunday night's game. The two talked about the return of Rodgers and subsequent comeback, and they said that game was just another reason to count him among the best in NFL history. However, the two also talked about the conservative playcalling from Matt Nagy in his coaching debut that helped to make the comeback possible.
