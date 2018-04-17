Aaron Rodgers reportedly 'frustrated' over his lack of influence on Packers moves

As talk of a new contract between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has quieted, there is growing frustration from the quarterback about his lack of influence on the team's roster moves, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.

Charles Robinson, who said in March that the two sides were "extremely close" on a new deal and that Rodgers wanted to wait until after Kirk Cousins signed a free-agent contract to ink his own, cited two anonymous sources in suggesting the longtime Packers signal-caller thinks "he should have earned a voice by now" when it comes to the team's major personnel decisions.

"Specifically, the sources said Rodgers has lingering discontent being completely cut out of discussions that resulted in the departures of wideout Jordy Nelson and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt," Robinson said. "And it apparently is entering his thought process when it comes to his next contract extension."

That jibes with what Rodgers himself has said publicly, albeit in more subtle fashion. The 34-year-old six-time Pro Bowler, whose current contract runs through 2019, told ESPN in February that Van Pelt's departure "was an interesting change, really without consulting me." And in early April, he told Milwaukee's 102.9 The Hog that "it's pretty clear that players play and coaches coach and personnel people make decisions (and) that's the way they want it."

Robinson said "any friction between Rodgers and the franchise could become accentuated in the coming months" as extension talks continue, and one of his sources is quoted as saying the frustration is just "going to keep coming out."

Until then, the quarterback remains locked up for at least the next two Packers seasons.