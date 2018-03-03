Aaron Rodgers reportedly waiting for a Kirk Cousins deal before signing his own

If Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy is to be believed, his team is on the verge of locking up quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the long term.

But Rodgers, a two-time MVP, may not pull the trigger on any new deal until he first sees what pending free agent Kirk Cousins gets on the open market.

That's according to Yahoo!'s Charles Robinson, who tweeted Saturday that while Rodgers and the Packers are "extremely close" on an extension, "the two sides are simply talking" and "Rodgers' extension is unlikely to be done until after the Kirk Cousins deal comes in."

Update on the #Packers Aaron Rodgers contract extension. I heard it was extremely close. But a trusted source told me the two sides are simply talking and that Rodgers' extension is unlikely to be done until after the Kirk Cousins deal comes in. Which makes a lot of sense. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 3, 2018

Rodgers, of course, is already under contract with the Packers, having inked a five-year, $110-million extension in 2013. But Green Bay, as evidenced by Murphy's comments, wants him around even beyond the 2019 campaign.

And with quarterbacks like Derek Carr, Matt Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo all raking in deals that pay at least $25 million per season, a total that Cousins expects to top as an unsigned commodity in the coming weeks, it's no surprise, as Robinson noted, that Rodgers may want to stall on his own contract.

He might not be the last big-name quarterback to do so, either.

The Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is also on tap for a new deal in the near future, and with some reports suggesting the former MVP could fetch as much as $30 million per year, there's no telling whether he might also wait to see how this offseason's market unfolds.