PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers will once again head into an offseason where he will have to make a decision about his future in the NFL.

Rodgers' 21st season came to a crashing halt on Monday night after the Texans scored 23 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 30–6 win over the Steelers in the AFC wild card round. The 42-year-old watched the game's final drive from the sideline after throwing a pick-six on what could possibly be the final throw of his Hall of Fame career.

"I'm not going to make any emotional decisions at this point," Rodgers said when asked if this game will impact his decision. "It was such a fun year. ... Been a great year overall in my life, and this has been a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team. It's disappointing to be sitting here with the season over."

Rodgers alluded to this likely being his final season shortly after he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers. There have been rumblings, however, that Rodgers might be open to playing another season for Pittsburgh given his and the team's success during the regular season, which included an AFC North title.

"Just get away and have the right conversations," he said when asked what his process will be in terms of making a decision.

Aaron Rodgers PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 65.7 YDs 3322 TD 24 INT 7 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

While he didn't open up about his future, Rodgers did express appreciation and gratitude for what could have been his lone season with the Steelers. After two turbulent seasons in New York, Rodgers had a largely successful year in Pittsburgh that culminated with his first trip to the postseason since 2021, his second-to-last season with the Packers.

"I was fortunate to play in an incredible football city for 18 years and never took it for granted and enjoyed that time there," he said. "This has been a really beautiful backend to the first 18, to be able to be here for a year. This is a special place. It's got tradition, it's got excellence, it's got all-time greats. You just look around the stadium tonight, just to see the fans. There wasn't a big splattering of Texans fans, and there's a lot to be said for that.

"There are only a few really special places in the league that have the tradition and the town and the organization, and I'm thankful to have played for two of them."

Prior to Rodgers' press conference, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was asked if he wants Rodgers to come back next season. Warren didn't hesitate before giving his answer.

"Yeah, I do," he said. "It was definitely an honor to play with a guy like that, a future Hall of Famer. I enjoyed it."