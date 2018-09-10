Aaron Rodgers returns to game after being carted to Packers locker room with knee injury
Rodgers suffered a first-half injury that looked like it would end his night before returning to action in the second half
The Green Bay Packers, a legitimate Super Bowl contender, nearly suffered a devastating blow less than one half into their new season when Aaron Rodgers suffered a knee injury, left the game, and was questionable to return to the Packers' season opener against the Bears.
However, coming out of the halftime break, Michele Tafoya reported during the telecast that Rodgers would try to play in the second half. Sure enough, Rodgers took the field with the offense for their first series. He completed his first two passes, both of which were quick hitters likely designed to ensure the Bears' pass rush couldn't get to Rodgers. The Packers would kick a field goal, and Rodgers showed no real signs of an injury on the series.
And he definitely appeared to be OK when he threw this touchdown in the fourth quarter. If he is hurt, Rodgers apparently only needs one leg to do this:
The injury happened in the second quarter when Rodgers stayed down after a sack. Rodgers grabbed at his leg, tried to get back up, and went back down again before he was finally able to limp off the field and into the blue medical tent on the sidelines.
The Packers punted on the next play. When the Packers' offense returned to the field, Rodgers emerged from the tent, but he got on a cart and headed back to the locker room. DeShone Kizer, the 2017 second-round pick of the Browns who got traded to Green Bay in the offseason, took his place on the field.
Kizer's first series started off well as the Packers drove inside the red zone, but it ended in just about the worst possible way when new Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack strip sacked Kizer and recovered the loose ball.
If the injury is serious, it would be the second straight year Rodgers has suffered a brutal injury. A year ago, he broke his collarbone on a sack and missed nine games. As a result, the Packers missed the playoffs after going 3-6 with Brett Hundley under center. It would also be the second time Rodgers has suffered a serious injury against the Bears at Lambeau. In 2013, Rodgers again broke his collarbone on a sack.
If Rodgers is forced to miss a ton of time, it'll change the entire outlook of the NFC. The Vikings will suddenly become the clear frontrunners in the NFC North, and a wild card spot will open up.
When Rodgers left the game, the Bears led the Packers 10-0. You can follow along with the rest of the game with our live blog here, and we'll be sure to update this post when more information about Rodgers' injury emerges.
