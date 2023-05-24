New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed during OTAs on Tuesday that he is a fan of MTV's "Jersey Shore", an admission he made when asked what he knew about the state of New Jersey. Rodgers said that while he was aware the hit reality TV show was "not a proper representation" of the state, it was what he knew of New Jersey outside of Teterboro Airport in the Meadowlands.

Rodgers then told a story about the Jets' in-house media team doing a "Do your best Jersey Shore impression" prompt for players at OTAs.

"I just kind of laughed to it. And then C.J. Uzomah was walking next to me and he said he never watched the show. I said 'What the ... How could you not watch the show?", Rodgers recalled. "'It was one of the greatest shows back when MTV used to actually have content on it. It's phenomenal.'"

Rodgers then went on to say that he was a fan of the cast, and that he also once attended a set by Pauly D in Las Vegas over a decade ago.

The Jets have long had a close relationship with New Jersey pop culture, including throughout the last 15 or so years. For instance, James Gandolfini of The Sopranos fame was a hardcore Jets fan.