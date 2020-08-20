Watch Now: Davante Adams Not In Pads At Packers Practice ( 1:55 )

Aaron Rodgers has been the starting quarterback in Green Bay since 2008, and in that time, he's thrown more than 6,000 passes for the Packers. Although Rodgers probably loves any pass that ends in a completion, there are certain throws that he likes to make more than others.

The Packers quarterback has dozens of throws in his arsenal, but he only considers one to be his favorite and he actually revealed what that throw is during a recent podcast interview with Kyle Brandt of The Ringer.

So what is Rodgers' favorite throw to make?

"I've obviously loved the back-shoulder for so many years, but I think a transition go-ball is my favorite," Rodgers told Brandt.

If you're wondering what a transition go-ball is, don't worry, Rodgers has you covered. The quarterback went into some serious detail about how to recognize when he's throwing one of his favorite passes.

"If you look at the way a lot of go balls are thrown on the outside, they're taught -- especially in the West Coast, it's like 42 to 44 yards, on the red line, five yards from the sideline -- that's kind of how it's taught," Rodgers said. "I've always felt like, the best time, I still do, if you can get the ball up and down a little quicker. If you have a guy who can beat your guy at the line of scrimmage, the defensive back's first order of business is to get back at the hip. So a lot of times, they're just trying to get even with a receiver and then look up for a ball. When a lot of times I can throw the ball maybe a little lower sometimes."

The Packers quarterback also provided a specific example of a transition go-ball that the threw last season.

"I had a great one with Davante last year against Philly, on the right sideline, where, Tae -- is so good at the line of scrimmage -- beats his guy quickly," Rodgers said. "I no-hitch it and throw it a little bit lower, and by the time the guy gets to his hip and looks up, the ball is kind of going by his head. So, I love the transition go-ball and we've hit a number of those over the years."

The specific play that Rodgers is talking about came in the team's 34-27 loss against the Eagles in Week 4. On first-and-10 from Green Bay's 35-yard line, Rodgers quickly found Adams for a 58-yard gain, which you can see below.

Having video of the play makes it a lot easier to understand Rodgers' detailed description.

Let's go back real quick to the key part of Rodgers' describing how the transition go-ball works.

"If you have a guy who can beat your guy at the line of scrimmage, the defensive back's first order of business is to get back at the hip. So a lot of times, they're just trying to get even with a receiver and then look up for a ball. When a lot of times I can throw the ball maybe a little lower sometimes."

In the play above, you see Adams beat his receiver at the line. After that, you see the defensive back try to get even before looking back for the ball. Rodgers knew Adams had the defender beat, so he threw it early, and he made sure to keep the throw low so it would get to the receiver faster, which gives the defensive back less time to make up lost ground.

This throw is one reason quarterbacks love to have great chemistry with their receivers. Rodgers knew exactly where Adams was going to be well before Adams even got to the spot where he'd eventually make the reception. The throw was so perfect that the safety never had a chance to fly in for help.

So there it is, you now know what Aaron Rodgers' favorite throw is, and now, you can look for it whenever the Packers play this season.