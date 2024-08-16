Before making the trade for Aaron Rodgers last year, the Jets had to convince the four-time MVP to play in New York. If Rodgers didn't want to be there, then a trade wasn't going to happen.

At one point during the trade talks, a contingent from the team flew out to Rodgers' home in southern California to sell him on New York, and when they showed up, they came bearing gifts.

So what kind of gift do you buy for a guy who has enough money to buy anything he could ever want?

Jets owner Woody Johnson ended up bringing Rodgers an unexpected gift that came straight from England.

"He gave me some honey from the queen's garden," Rodgers said, via the New York Post.

Rodgers revealed that information in "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," which is a biography about the Jets quarterback that will be released on Aug. 20. Rodgers sat down with author Ian O'Connor for an interview relating to the book and that was one of the nuggets that the 40-year-old quarterback revealed.

Some people might find it a little bizarre to get a jar of honey, but Rodgers seemed to appreciate the unique present from Johnson.

"It is a cool gift," Rodgers said.

According to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II was apparently quite the bee enthusiast. The palace has four bee hives and the honey from those hives "is used by Palace chefs throughout the year for guests at events, Garden Parties and receptions." Rodgers also isn't the first person to get the Queen's honey as a gift: Back in 2014, the queen offered some of her famous honey to Pope Francis.

If you're wondering how Johnson was able to acquire the honey, it likely has to do with the fact that he served as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom during Donald Trump's presidency. Trump was out of office by the time Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022.

As for the honey, it's not clear if that's what sealed the deal, but Rodgers ended up signing off on the trade that sent him from Green Bay to New York, so it definitely didn't hurt.