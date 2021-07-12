I'm not sure if everyone heard, but Aaron Rodgers saw his shadow over the weekend, which means we're going to have six more weeks of talking about Aaron Rodgers.

Some people are probably tired of hearing and/or talking about Rodgers, but not me. I write a daily newsletter, so Rodgers has been the gift that keeps on giving this offseason, but I'm also not tired of his feud with the Packers because I think it's a fascinating dynamic. Rodgers clearly loathes the Packers' front office, but he's close with his teammates, so it's hard to say how this will play out.

Will Rodgers show up for the start of training camp? The Packers quarterback was asked that exact question over the weekend and we'll be covering his answer and a few other things today, so let's get to the rundown.

2. Aaron Rodgers gives timeline for decision

With just over two weeks to go until the Green Bay Packers kick off training camp this year, Aaron Rodgers has finally given a timeline for when he plans to make a decision.

The reigning NFL MVP was in Lake Tahoe over the weekend, where he was playing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, and during his round, Rodgers was asked what his football plans are for 2021.

"Well, I'm going to enjoy the hell out of this week," Rodgers said. "And then I'm gonna get back to working out and figure things out in a couple weeks."

There you have it, Rodgers is going to figure things out in a "couple of weeks," which is actually a very interesting answer, because he only has a couple of weeks to figure things out if he doesn't want to get fined. The Packers report for training camp on July 27 and if Rodgers isn't there, the team can fine him a boatload of money ($50,000 per day).

Basically, the drama here is either going to end on July 27 (if Rodgers shows up) or this game of chicken is going to continue and I have to say, Rodgers doesn't seem like a guy who likes to lose at chicken.

As for the golf event, Rodgers finished 24th overall, but the more important part is that he found some time to throw the football during one of his rounds. If you want to see him show off his ridiculous arm strength by launching a pass to a boat in the middle of Lake Tahoe, then be sure click here.

3. Two NFL players charged with felonies

Frank Clark and Barkevious Mingo both might have to put their football careers on hold so they can deal with some legal hot water that they're currently in. Both players were charged with a felony over the weekend.

Details on the Clark case

The Chiefs defensive end was charged with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon on Friday stemming from an incident that took place in March, when Clark got pulled over while riding in the car with a friend. During the traffic stop, police found two loaded weapons in his vehicle. Clark could face up to three years in prison if convicted.

This could be just the beginning of Clark's legal woes. The 28-year-old was also arrested in June after police found a sub-machine gun in his car (Uzi), but that incident is still being investigated so no charges have been filed. After being arrested two times since March, there's a chance that Clark could face a suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Details of the Mingo case

The former Falcons linebacker is facing a second-degree felony Texas after being hit with one charge of indecency with a child -- sexual contact. According to the New York Times, Mingo is accused of making sexual advances at a teenage boy in July 2019. If convicted, Mingo could face up to 20 years in prison.

Mingo's lawyer, Chris Lewis, has vehemently denied the charges on behalf of his client, "The accusation against Mr. Mingo is a lie," Lewis said. "Barkevious knows it -- so does his accuser."

Just hours after the charges were announced on Saturday, the Falcons decided to cut ties with Mingo, who they signed to a one-year deal in March. The Falcons would have been the seventh team that Mingo played for since being selected by the Browns with the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Both situations will definitely be worth monitoring going forward.

4. Washington will announce new team name in early 2022

If you're a fan of Washington, I hope you're not getting too attached to the "Football Team" name, because it might not be sticking around much longer. During an interview with the Washington Post over the weekend, team president Jason Wright announced that the new name will be unveiled in early 2022.

Although the team has been coy about information regarding the new name, Wright did reveal two small nuggets:

The team will keep its burgundy and gold colors.

The new name will NOT be the Warriors. Although that option was popular with fans, Wright said that the team wants to make sure it's "moving forward with no ties" to Native American imagery.

As for what name might be picked, the team sent out a survey with more than 30 options in April and you can check out those options by clicking here. If you don't feel like clicking over, here are some of the names being considered in the survey: Aviators, Commanders, Presidents, Brigade and Wild Hogs.

5. Predicting the MVP for each NFC team



The NFL only hands out one MVP award every year, but that doesn't mean we can't hand out a few more awards, so that's exactly what we're going to do right now. Our Bryan DeArdo decided to run through every team in the NFC and predict who is going to be the MVP for each team.

The fun part here is that DeArdo didn't go through and pick the obvious choice for each team. For instance, the Seahawks MVP isn't Russell Wilson.

So who is Seattle's MVP? Who made the cut for the other 15 teams in the NFC?

Let's find out.

Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray

Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts

Panthers: EDGE Brian Burns

Bears: LB Roquan Smith

Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott

Lions: OT Penei Sewell

Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers

Rams: WR Van Jefferson

Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook

Saints: RB Alvin Kamara

Giants: OT Andrew Thomas

Eagles: WR DeVonta Smith

49ers: DE Nick Bosa

Seahawks: RB Chris Carson

Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Washington: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

If you want a detailed explanation for why each of the players made the cut, then you're going to want to click here so you can read DeArdo's entire story.

