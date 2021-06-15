The public spat between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers hit another level when he didn't show up for mandatory minicamp, and it's unclear if the reigning NFL MVP is so dug in that he'll also be a no-show for training camp in July. In the meantime, the rift between the two sides is being made worse (be it real or perceived) by comments funneling out of the organization's front office -- the latest seeing team president Mark Murphy label Rodgers a "complicated fella."

The entire situation is just that, though: complicated. On one end, there's Rodgers having allegedly stated he won't take another snap for the Packers going forward, and that's mixed with rumors of the team having offered him an extension he waved off; this all seemingly being rooted in the decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Few are as tied into both sides of this equation as James Jones -- who won a Super Bowl with Rodgers at the helm and had two separate stints with the club during his NFL career -- and the former wideout is telling spectators of the drama to settle down.

In his opinion, in the end, this will all be much ado about nothing.

"Pump your brakes. Just relax," Jones told NFL Network's "Total Access" on Monday. "Listen, I have a very good relationship with Mark Murphy. Mark Murphy has a very good relationship with all of his players. He still calls me to this day, checking on me, checking on my family.

"And that's what I'm going to say about Aaron. If you have a relationship with Aaron Rodgers, no, he's not a complicated fella. And that's with anything. You are talking about the future of a Hall of Fame quarterback's career."

For his part, Jones isn't writing Rodgers out of the Packers future.

"Yeah, it's going to be complicated," he added. "He wants some things. You want some things. So it's going to be complicated. Listening to Mark Murphy talk, I am not reading into it too much.

"I'm pumping my brakes. I am relaxing. Don't read too much into it. I know Mark personally. Mark loves all his players.

"And, yes, this situation is complicated because you're dealing with a guy who wants certain things, you're dealing with an organization who wants some things and you're trying to come together as one to get this thing fixed. So it's going to be a little complicated. I have a great relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Nothing has ever been complicated about [our] relationship.

"So when you do have a relationship with him, no, it is not complicated. So get together, get a relationship with Aaron Rodgers like I have one, and get together and get it fixed."

OK so, gleaning from Jones' comments, Rodgers is only complicated to those who aren't close to him, but Murphy's comments labeling the QB as just that would then logically indicate he's on the outs with Rodgers (right?) -- at least at the moment. It's all quite messy at this point, no matter how you choose to mop the floor around it, but time will tell how it all plays out in Green Bay.

After all, it's not the first time they've had a toxic split (should it come to that) from a Hall of Fame arm, the irony being Rodgers once played the role of Love in the saga that saw him eventually succeed Brett Favre.

Jones wants the world to hold their horses, though.

"Everyone R-E-L-A-X," he said, as a direct nod to Rodgers' famous quote.



Everyone in Green Bay will do just that, when/if Rodgers reports to camp. Otherwise, it will indeed get that much more ... complicated ... when/if it becomes the Jordan Love Show in 2021.