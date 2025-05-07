Free agency and the NFL Draft are long gone, but the football world is still awaiting Aaron Rodgers' 2025 decision. At this point, it seems like the four-time NFL MVP will either be retiring from football, or signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday, the Steelers made a big move that could influence the quarterback's eventual decision, or would it?

The Steelers traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in a deal that includes a third-round pick, and a future Day 3 pick swap. There were rumors swirling around Pickens as a potential trade piece this offseason, but could the Steelers downgrading their wide receiving corps sway Rodgers one way or another? If this move wasn't a shock to Steelers fans, you can bet it wasn't a shock to Rodgers either.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said Wednesday that he wouldn't consider the Pickens trade to be a big surprise for Rodgers. Remember, Rodgers was seen throwing with new Steelers wideout DK Metcalf earlier this offseason out in California. When Pittsburgh swung a deal for the former Seattle Seahawks star receiver and gave him a new contract, it appeared more likely Pickens could be a trade target.

Pickens drew the ire of Steelers fans more than once over his three seasons. He lashed out both on the field and on the sideline, drew unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting penalties and was basically as controversial as he was talented. Mike Tomlin hoped he would "grow up in a hurry," but the franchise eventually decided to trade Pickens with one year remaining on his rookie deal.

The bottom line is that Pickens being traded away was not completely unexpected, and it's probably not something that would raise Rodgers' eyebrows either.