A day after becoming a free agent for the first time in his NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is still without a team for the 2025 season. It's not for a lack of headlines. Amid reports and rumors regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers zeroing in on the former New York Jets signal-caller, the New York Giants have made Rodgers his largest contract offer up to this point, according to The Athletic.

Both the Giants and Steelers have discussed the parameters of a potential deal with Rodgers' representation, Dianna Russini reported on the "Scoop City" podcast Thursday, and the quarterback's agent has already informed both clubs he intends to make a decision on his next destination soon. Some inside Rodgers' camp have already indicated "it's gonna be the Steelers," per Russini, but "nobody in Pittsburgh believes that" since no official communications have stated as much.

The Giants, meanwhile, have extended the most lucrative offer, per Russini, but in fact may not be "itching as much" to land Rodgers, given their apparent interest in also addressing quarterback near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. In other words, the Giants would like Rodgers, and might be willing to pay the most money to secure his services, but they aren't necessarily desperate to get him so much as any quarterback.

And then there's the Minnesota Vikings, who are "having meetings and conversations" about the feasibility of a potential Rodgers pursuit, despite most anticipating the team turning to 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy as the immediate successor to Sam Darnold. Others have loosely linked Rodgers to the Vikings, who also declined to re-sign Daniel Jones in free agency, but there's been no indication yet that Minnesota brass is serious about committing top dollar to Rodgers with McCarthy already in tow.

Inside all three teams -- the Giants, Steelers and Vikings -- are personnel executives who believe Rodgers can still play "at a very high level," Russini noted, despite the 41-year-old's lackluster two-year run with the Jets.