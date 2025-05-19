The timetable for Aaron Rodgers to make his free agency decision ahead of the 2025 season is drawing near and the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to land his signature, according to Ian O'Connor, who penned a recent biography on the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets star.

"I do think there will be a happy ending, at least for him, and we will find out for the Steelers and their fan base," O'Connor said recently on The PM Team with Poni & Mueller. "If I had $100 to put down, my feeling is he will be in uniform June 10th for the start of the mandatory minicamp."

The four-time NFL MVP said in April he has spoken with the Steelers on several occasions and has a deep respect for long-time coach Mike Tomlin.

"I've been upfront with them," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" at the time earlier this spring. "I've said, listen, if you need to move on, by all means. ... I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attached to anything ... I'm not holding anybody hostage."

Jim Nantz pleads for Aaron Rodgers to join Steelers: 'We want you, we need you, we look forward to seeing you' Cody Benjamin

O'Connor said Tomlin has already given the franchise a verbal "sign-off" on Rodgers if that's the direction the front office chooses to go for 2025.

Pittsburgh currently has three quarterbacks on its roster, seemingly saving a spot for Rodgers to come in and start. The Steelers drafted former Ohio State star Will Howard last month, signed Skylar Thompson in January and welcome back Mason Rudolph.

According to reports, Rodgers encouraged the Steelers to "please move on" if they weren't comfortable waiting for his free agent decision during a pre-draft visit to team facilities, but it appears Pittsburgh could be ready to make a move.

Last month, Rodgers said his pending decision will not come down to contract figures. He just wants to play as a starting quarterback and leader of a franchise.

"I've told every team it's not about the money," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I'd play for 10 million dollars or even less. I'm open to anything and not attached to any outcome."