Matt LaFleur doesn't think Aaron Rodgers will decide to retire instead of coming back for his 21st season in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers coach also doesn't think Rodgers will decide to wait until the regular season starts to see if more options open up.

LaFleur, who coached Rodgers during his final four seasons with the Packers, instead believes Rodgers will ultimately end up signing with the Steelers, the team he has largely been linked to for the past two months.

"I'm pretty sure they know what they're doing," LaFleur said of the Steelers during an recent appearance on "Up & Adams." "I'm sure they're confident in what they're doing. I would fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler."

While some Steelers fans are surely starting to get anxious, it does appear the odds are still in favor of Rodgers coming to Pittsburgh. On Tuesday, ESPN reported the Steelers have remained in communication with Rodgers and are optimistic the four-time league MVP will join them at some point.

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph recalls memorable first encounter with Aaron Rodgers: 'He went out of his way' Bryan DeArdo

There is reportedly no deadline as to when the Steelers want an answer from Rodgers, who met with the team's brass in Pittsburgh back in March. Last month, speaking publicly about his plans for the 2025 season for the first time, Rodgers said he was "open to everything and not specifically attached to anything when it comes to this decision."

At the time, Rodgers said he would not make a decision on his plans for next season until some things in his personal life were addressed. He said he has been transparent with the Steelers, who have added two other quarterbacks to this roster this offseason in veteran Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard.

"I've been up front with them about (my thought process)," Rogers told Pat McAfee back in April. "I said, 'Listen, if you need to move on, by all means, by all means. Nothing but love and respect if that's a decision that needs to be made.' There's been no deadline, and yeah, I've talked to Mike T. many times."