With the Jets having agreed to terms with former Packers wideout Allen Lazard, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Gang Green will also have Aaron Rodgers under center in 2023. Rodgers' former team, however, may decide to delay the inevitable in pursuit of proper compensation for the four-time league MVP.

The Packers are willing to wait until after April's draft to deal Rodgers in order to get what they want in a trade involving him, according to Pro Football Talk.

While the Packers are willing to wait, it doesn't appear that they have to. It has been widely reported that a deal is already in place between the two teams and that it is up to Rodgers to pull the trigger on the deal. Rodgers is speaking on Pat McAfee's show at 1 p.m., where he is expected to address his future.

Along with deciding where he wanted to play, Rodgers has also had to decide whether or not he wanted to continue playing. It appears, however, that Rodgers has decided that he wants to play a 19th season and will likely do so in New York.

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • #12 CMP% 64.6 YDs 3695 TD 26 INT 12 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

Rodgers would have a solid group to work with in New York. The Jets possess a deep receiving corps that features reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. New York's offense is complemented by what was the league's fourth-best scoring defense last year, a group that was led by Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner.

The Packers are seemingly ready to move forward with Jordan Love under center. A 2020 first-round pick, Love threw just 83 regular season passes during his first three seasons. Should be replace Rodgers, Love has several talented offensive teammates to work with in running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and receiver Christian Watson.