The Pittsburgh Steelers have no "drop-dead" date for Aaron Rodgers to sign with the team after the two sides met about a potential team-up. Behind the scenes, however, Rodgers appears to be taking steps toward a decision, recently conducting a throwing session with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, according to NFL Media.

Rodgers and Metcalf met at UCLA for their on-field workout, per NFL Media, as the longtime quarterback works to "check all the boxes" as a free agent. News of their meetup comes hours after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Pittsburgh's interest in Rodgers, who's been unsigned since his release from the New York Jets early this month.

"[He] came to visit last Friday," Tomlin said. "We had a really productive day. He's been in this thing a long time. There's no substitute for intimacy and spending time together and getting to know one another in a non-competitive environment. So that was really good, but I don't have any new updates in terms of where the process is."

Aaron Rodgers rumors: Steelers' Mike Tomlin says there is no 'drop-dead date' for team to sign QB Tyler Sullivan

Besides the Steelers, the New York Giants were also connected to Rodgers in free agency, but the Giants have since signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Other reports have indicated Rodgers prefers to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, who recently confirmed conversations with the former Green Bay Packers star but have publicly expressed contentment with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy as their 2025 starter.