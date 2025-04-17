The 2025 NFL Draft is a week away, and Aaron Rodgers remains without a home for the upcoming season. And it turns out the former NFL MVP may remain without a football home for good. Despite Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II teasing earlier this month that Rodgers was on track to sign with his team, those who've communicated with the quarterback during free agency believe the ex-Green Bay Packers star is more likely to retire than settle for a non-Super Bowl opportunity.

That's according to CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, who told Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan this week that Rodgers "may not necessarily have the appetite for an offseason program and having to marshal through a new culture, new teammates, young teammates." This sentiment, Kinkhabwala explained, is derived from "extensive conversations" with Rodgers himself, plus NFL personnel who've discussed Rodgers' options with the quarterback since he was released by the New York Jets.

"The Vikings were so appealing," Kinkhabwala said, "because in his mind ... that's a team that's ready to make a run at the Super Bowl. ... That's a team that Aaron Rodgers could slide into and, in theory, take them to the Super Bowl."

Minnesota, however, has repeatedly endorsed J.J. McCarthy, the team's 2024 first-round pick, as its presumptive starter. Vikings brass admitted it considered -- and spoke with -- Rodgers earlier this offseason, but decided to move on for the time being.

Those who've had "more recent conversations" with Rodgers, meanwhile, are convinced Rodgers is "more likely to retire" than join a team he believes is ill-equipped for an immediate title run, per Kinkhabwala. The quarterback's private workout with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf seemed to be a signal Rodgers was on the verge of joining Pittsburgh, but the fact he's yet to officially sign with the club suggests the Steelers are not, in fact, a surefire contender in Rodgers' eyes.

Pittsburgh has also recently been linked to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who could be available when the team picks No. 21 overall at the start of the 2025 draft.