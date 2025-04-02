The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Aaron Rodgers is "headed in our direction," even while providing no timeline for the free agent quarterback to make a decision regarding his NFL future. Now Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger has weighed in on the Rodgers sweepstakes, revealing his own prediction for the saga.

"I really believe that he's going to be a Steeler," Roethlisberger said on his "Footbahlin" podcast. "However, the reason, in my opinion, that he hasn't signed yet ... everyone knows that Pittsburgh wants Aaron. But I think Aaron secretly -- again, just my opinion -- is still holding out for Minnesota, which is why he hasn't signed with the Steelers. Why else would you go throw with DK [Metcalf] and be working out and put it out, blast to everybody that I'm throwing to these guys, but you won't sign?"

Steelers owner Art Rooney II specifically highlighted Rodgers' recent workout with Metcalf, the team's newest wide receiver, as a "good sign" for the club's pursuit of Rodgers. He, too, expressed surprise at how long the back-and-forth with Rodgers has gone, however, noting that Steelers brass is willing to wait "a little while longer," but "not forever" when it comes to securing the four-time NFL MVP for 2025.

"I think they're [still] gonna draft a quarterback," Roethlisberger said of the Steelers. "I just think [Rodgers is] holding out for Minnesota. ... I just think he thinks that Minnesota is a more complete, closer team to win a Super Bowl, and he might not be wrong."

For their part, the Vikings have acknowledged discussions with Rodgers, who apparently initiated conversations with Minnesota earlier in free agency. Neither coach Kevin O'Connell nor general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has explicitly ruled out additional talks with Rodgers, though both have also endorsed J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings' 2024 first-round draft pick, as the presumptive starter for 2025.