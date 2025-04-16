We're coming up on one week until the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Aaron Rodgers has still not made a decision on his plans for the upcoming season. While he reportedly has a contract in place with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers has not signed with them or with anyone else.

"Rodgers hasn't given them an update on what he plans to do this season," The Athletic's Dianna Russini said during an appearance on "The Herd."

Not too long ago, it appeared to be a foregone conclusion that Rodgers was coming to Pittsburgh, especially after Justin Fields left Pittsburgh via free agency (to go to Rodgers' former team, the New York Jets), the Seahawks signed Sam Darnold, the Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and the Vikings decided to move forward with JJ McCarthy as their starter.

The narrative that Rodgers was coming to Pittsburgh intensified after he visited the team's facility, then held a private throwing session with new Steelers wideout DK Metcalf. But despite all of this, Rodgers still hasn't signed with them, and every day where that's the case, the odds of Rodgers actually becoming a Steeler appears to decrease ever so slightly.

If Rodgers really wanted to be a Steeler, wouldn't he have already signed with them? It appears that Rodgers would instead prefer to wait and see what develops elsewhere. Maybe Rodgers is waiting to see if the Vikings have a change of heart, or if another opportunity arises somewhere else sometime between now and Week 1 of the 2025 season. Regardless of why, Rodgers' lack of commitment appears to symbolize his feelings on the state of the Steelers and their ability to compete for a championship in 2025 with him under center.

There is obviously still a chance that Rodgers signs with the Steelers. At this point, Rodgers isn't holding the Steelers back as far as their plans at the quarterback position. The Steelers, with or without Rodgers, are expected to acquire a quarterback next week. They also re-signed Mason Rudolph earlier this offseason as a contingency plan.

While there is no official deadline, one would think that the Steelers would want an answer from Rodgers next week. Along with the NFL Draft, next week is the start of Pittsburgh's voluntary workouts, a pivotal albeit underrated part of the NFL calendar when teams begin the process of laying down the foundation for the upcoming season.

If Rodgers really wants to be part of the foundation in Pittsburgh, he would stop with the shenanigans and sign with the Steelers before April 21, the first day of the team's voluntary workouts. And while it's not the end of the world if he doesn't sign with them by then, it would be yet another indication that Rodgers may end up playing somewhere else in 2025.