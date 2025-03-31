PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Aaron Rodgers front remains quiet, with the Pittsburgh Steelers still waiting to hear if the four-time NFL MVP will be their starting quarterback in 2025. Speaking to a large contingent of reporters on Monday morning at the 2025 NFL Annual Meeting, head coach Mike Tomlin relayed that there is no firm update from Rodgers, who visited the team facility last week.

"He's a free agent," said Tomlin. "As you guys know, he came to visit last Friday. We had a really productive day. He's been in this thing a long time. There's no substitute for intimacy and spending time together and getting to know one another in a non-competitive environment. So that was really good, but I don't have any new updates in terms of where the process is."

Tomlin said that he has remained in contact with Rodgers and added that there is no "drop-dead date" or deadline for him to make a decision. When asked if he believes that the 41-year-old intends to play in 2025, Tomlin said, "I'm certainly not going to put words in his mouth or speak for him."

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 63.0 YDs 3897 TD 28 INT 11 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

While Tomlin wouldn't dive into the topic, it's a worthwhile question. After all, the quarterback pool continues to dry up with 2024 starting quarterback Russell Wilson recently signing with the New York Giants.

"I'm really comfortable with being unsettled this time of the year to be quite honest with you," Tomlin said when asked if he's uncomfortable that his quarterback position is still in a state of flux. "It's about talent acquisition. We've got two main means of talent acquisition -- free agency and the draft. We multitask. We do both. Those needs that we fulfill in free agency, we do so there and what we don't we'll fulfill it in the draft. I just learned over the years that this time of year although day-to-day can be somewhat uncomfortable it is a process."

Aaron Rodgers rumors: This All-Pro predicts QB will retire rather than sign with Steelers for 2025 NFL season Cody Benjamin

Currently, the Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as the only quarterbacks on the roster. As it relates to Rudolph, who began his career with Pittsburgh as a third-round pick in 2018 and re-signed with the club this offseason, Tomlin indicated that he'd be open to having Rudolph take starting reps.

"That's why we brought him back," he said." I'm comfortable with that. We've been there before. He's a very capable guy."

Of course, Pittsburgh also owns the No. 21 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft where they could address its need at quarterback. That said, Rodgers is the preferred target, which has the organization continuing to be in a holding pattern.