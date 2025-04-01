Aaron Rodgers recently followed up a "really productive" meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers by conducting a private throwing session with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf. Now team owner Art Rooney II is all but predicting the quarterback's anticipated arrival, telling reporters Tuesday that Rodgers is "headed in our direction" and is on track to sign with the team in the near future.

"We keep hearing that he's, I guess, headed in our direction," Rooney said of a potential agreement, via ESPN. "And so that seems to [mean] all signs are positive so far."

Rooney added that Rodgers' recent workout with Metcalf was a "good sign" for the club's pursuit of the four-time NFL MVP, who's been unsigned since his release from the New York Jets in March. He also noted that the Steelers are content being patient with Rodgers: "Not forever, but a little while longer."

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 63.0 YDs 3897 TD 28 INT 11 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

His remarks come a day after head coach Mike Tomlin declined to provide a timeline on a potential deal with the quarterback, who also spoke with the Minnesota Vikings after becoming a free agent.

"We had a really productive [meeting]," Tomlin said. "He's been in this thing a long time. There's no substitute for intimacy and spending time together and getting to know one another in a non-competitive environment. So that was really good, but I don't have any new updates in terms of where the process is."

The Steelers' only other quarterbacks under contract are Mason Rudolph, who re-signed as a backup option this offseason, and Skylar Thompson, the former Miami Dolphins reserve.