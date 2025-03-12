Once again, the NFL news cycle is being dominated by Aaron Rodgers as the future Hall of Fame quarterback tries to figure out his next move.

The four-time league MVP, former Super Bowl MVP and future Hall of Famer is facing an unknown future after the New York Jets decided to go in another direction earlier this offseason. Rodgers is reportedly trying to decide whether he will either retire or play a 21st season in the NFL. The Steelers and Giants are reportedly the front-runners to land Rodgers if he decides to resume his career, but the Minnesota Vikings are also a darkhorse candidate after losing Sam Darnold via free agency.

Rodgers, 41, is coming off a 2024 season that was odd to say the least. While he put up decent numbers, Rodgers lacked the mobility that he had prior to his major Achilles injury that wiped out virtually his entire first season with the Jets. Rodgers was also part of a Jets team that endured an horrific 5-12 season that led to a regime change in the Big Apple.

It's easy to fall behind on this story, as there is seemingly an update on Rodgers' future by the hour. In order to stay on top of the latest news, here is a running thread of the latest stories and updates regarding Rodgers and the teams that he has been linked to.

Wednesday, March 12

Vikings might be in play: The Vikings' decision-makers are evaluating their options at quarterback which includes Rodgers, according to The Athletic, who also reported that Rodgers is intrigued by the idea of playing in Minnesota.

Of the three teams that appear to be in the running to get him, the Vikings appear to be the best spot, considering that the Vikings are coming off a 14-3 season, have one of the league's top receiving duos in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, running back and former Rodgers' teammate Aaron Jones, and a defense that recently added free agents Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.

Jets releasing Rodgers: While this was a formality, it was reported on Wednesday that the Jets would officially release Rodgers sometime after the start of the new league years. While they haven't released him yet, Rodgers was allowed to begin speaking to other teams after the Jets announced their intentions to part ways with him last month.

Holding the Steelers hostage? Former NFL GM Doug Whaley said on Wednesday that Rodgers is "holding the entire Steelers organization hostage" during a Pittsburgh radio hit. The Steelers are indeed reportedly waiting for Rodgers to give them an answer, although NFL Media reported Wednesday morning that it could be weeks before a decision is made. Retirement is still a possible an option for Rodgers.

Wilson not waiting around: Instead of waiting for Rodgers to make a decision, Russell Wilson -- the other notable quarterback who is still a free agent -- is taking matters into his own hands. Wilson is reportedly meeting with the Browns on Thursday and the Giants on Friday.

If he were to sign with Cleveland, Wilson could find himself in a position battle with Kenny Pickett, who was traded from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia shortly after Wilson was signed by the Steelers last offseason.