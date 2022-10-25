We are now seven weeks through the regular season, and the Packers offense still looks as disjointed as ever.

Aaron Rodgers' club has dropped three straight games, which includes a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Commanders in Week 7, to push them to 3-4 on the year. In that loss, the offense failed to convert a third-down attempt and generated just 232 yards of total offense.

That has been a familiar theme for this unit throughout the early portion of the 2022 campaign. Green Bay ranks 25th in the NFL on third down (35.4%), has one of the highest punt rates in the league, and is a middling cast when it comes to yards per play average. This is also the first time Rodgers has lost three straight, and Green Bay's 18.3 points per game average is the fewest in a seven-start span in his career.

"We had so many just mental errors and mistakes," Rodgers told the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. "It's not the type of football we're used to playing over the years."

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • 12 CMP% 66.8 YDs 1597 TD 11 INT 3 YD/Att 6.55 View Profile

Rodgers went on to say that previous iterations of the Packers have typically had a handful of mental errors throughout a given game, but this group has consistently piled up double-digit in-game miscues that have put them behind the eight-ball. Because of that, Rodgers admitted that he is open to head coach Matt LaFleur shaking up the depth chart and limiting the reps for those who are unable to get up to speed.

"It's definitely not just one play here or there," Rodgers said. "It's 20% of the time. If we have 50 plays and we have 10 missed assignments or mental errors, that's 20% of the time. That's way too high. In the past we're looking more like, less than 10%, so that gives us a really good chance to be successful. Twenty percent, that's way too high. That's one play a series where you're really making it tough on yourself. So we've got to fix that.

"I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance."

Rodgers didn't specifically call out any players with his comments, but those inside the building likely know exactly who he is putting on the hot seat.