Aaron Rodgers and the Packers couldn't have opened the 2021 season much worse than they did, with the reigning MVP producing one of the worst games of his career in a blowout loss following an offseason spent campaigning for more power in the Green Bay organization. But the tables turned on Monday night, with Rodgers throwing four touchdowns to cruise past the Lions 35-17 and seemingly put Green Bay back on track in the NFC North. Afterward, the quarterback lamented critics' "overreactions" from Week 1 and said it was nice to rebound at home to "get the trolls off our back."

"I think we maybe tried to show that we cared a little bit more tonight," Rodgers told reporters.

Later asked to elaborate on his comments, the perennial Pro Bowler took it a step further.

"I just think people like to say a lot of bull---- and it's nice to come back in here after a game like that," he said. "I think there's even more (overreactions) than when I started playing. There's so many overreactions that happen on a week-to-week basis. So it's nice to come out, have a good performance and get the trolls off our back for at least a week."

Rodgers, of course, said before Monday night's game that he wasn't concerned with the Packers' 2021 prospects following the team's ugly loss to the Saints in Week 1, downplaying Green Bay's slip-up as "just one game." Monday was an entirely different one, as evidenced by Rodgers' final stat line: 22 of 27 for 255 yards, four touchdowns and zero turnovers in a divisional rout.

Rodgers and the Packers will return to prime time in Week 3, when they visit the 49ers (2-0) on "Sunday Night Football."