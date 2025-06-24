To retire or not to retire.That was Aaron Rodgers' biggest question this offseason. The 41-year-old opted to keep playing in 2025, signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but even the quarterback admits that there's a decent chance this year is his last in the NFL.

Rodgers, who is not one for definites, discussed his football future while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

When asked if this is his last year in the league, No. 8 said, "Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we just did a one-year deal."

This does leave the door open a little, just enough to leave people guessing next offseason, just as they were this offseason.

The future Hall of Famer is entering his first year with the Steelers, after his short stint with the New York Jets didn't work out for either side. In his first year with the Jets, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury four offensive plays into the season and in his second season, the team went 5-12, with struggles across the board.

Rodgers will become the oldest player in Steelers history, but if he wants to chase Tom Brady's record of becoming the oldest starting quarterback to win a game in NFL history, he will need a few more years under his belt.