Days after insisting he'll never play for the Bears, Aaron Rodgers has dealt Chicago another blow. The reigning NFL MVP had a big hand in Green Bay's 24-14 victory in Windy City, throwing two touchdowns and running for another to give the Packers their fifth straight victory. But that wasn't all he did Sunday. He also rubbed it in. Immediately after scrambling for a fourth-quarter score to extend Green Bay's three-point lead and essentially put the game away, Rodgers hollered at the Bears fans surrounding the end zone: "I own you! I still own you! I still own you!"

His full quote was even more blunt, according to Andrew Brandt: "I've owned you all my f---ing life! I own you! I still own you!"

It's not like he's lying. Rodgers has now played 26 career games against the Bears, going 21-5 with 57 touchdown passes and just 10 interceptions against Chicago over the course of his career. The Bears, meanwhile, are a dismal 4-21 against Green Bay since 2009.

The gap between the two NFC North teams figures to remain significant as 2021 unfolds. With their fifth straight win Sunday, the Packers are clear front-runners in the North at 5-1 and Rodgers fully back to MVP form. The Bears, on the other hand, are still struggling offensively with rookie quarterback Justin Fields under center, sliding to 3-3 with games against the Buccaneers, 49ers, Steelers and Ravens coming up in the next month.