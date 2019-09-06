Aaron Rodgers sends message to NFL following Packers' victory: 'We got a defense'

The last time the Green Bay Packers had a top-10 defense, Aaron Rodgers hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy. For the first time in nearly a decade, Rodgers appears to have a defense that can match his talents at quarterback.

Thursday's performance against the Chicago Bears has Rodgers excited over the potential of the new-look Packers defense, especially since the unit may be what can help him win another championship.

"What we did on defense, I think we showed the league and folks watching that we're not just an offensive football team anymore," Rodgers said, via the Packers website. "We've got a defense."

The Packers defense was dominant against the Bears in the season opener, holding Chicago to 254 yards of offense and 3.9 yards per play, as the Bears finished with just three points. Chicago, which never got past the Packers' 16-yard line, went just 3-of-15 on third down in the contest. The Packers finished with five sacks, hit Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky 11 times and finished with an interception.

"That was fun to watch," Rodgers said. "It's been a long time since I've seen a performance like that."

The Packers defense has struggled in recent years, finishing outside the top-20 in team defense over the past three seasons. Green Bay has just three seasons in the top-15 since winning the Super Bowl in 2010. That Super Bowl year, Green Bay finished second in the NFL in points allowed per game, fifth in yards per game, fourth in sacks, and sixth in takeaways.

Green Bay decided to keep Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator under new head coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers upgraded the defense in free agency with safety Adrian Amos (who intercepted Trubisky in the red zone Thursday), linebacker Za'Darius Smith (sack) and linebacker Preston Smith (1.5 sacks) in free agency, all of which contributed to the victory.

Rodgers sent a message with the Packers new defense, putting the NFL on notice the Packers are back.