While Aaron Rodgers took extra delight in beating the Jets back in Week 1, the Steelers quarterback has made it clear that the same energy doesn't apply to Sunday's game against the Packers, his other former team that he enjoyed a tremendous amount of success with during their 18-year partnership.

"I don't have any animosity toward the organization," Rodgers said. "Obviously, I wish that things have been better in our last year there, but I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization, and this is not a revenge game for me. I'm just excited to see some of those guys and be on 'Sunday Night Football.'"

Rodgers has a profound appreciation for his time in Green Bay and the things he and the Packers were able to accomplish. He does, however, wish that their time together had ended differently.

After the Packers drafted his eventual successor -- Jordan Love -- in 2020, Rodgers responded with back-to-back MVP seasons while playing elite level ball. You could argue that Rodgers' play during that span was better than any quarterback in history, including his former teammate Brett Favre's impeccable three-year run from 1995-97 that included three consecutive league MVP awards.

Rodgers' success correlated to team success for the Packers, who won the NFC North both years as well as home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. In the playoffs, however, Green Bay suffered heartbreaking home playoff losses to the eventual champion Buccaneers and the 49ers (Rodgers' childhood team), respectively.

In 2022, Rodgers played all year despite playing most of the year with a broken thumb in his right throwing hand. Despite Rodgers' injury and a 5-8 record, the Packers won three straight games to put themselves in position to make the playoffs with a win over the visiting Lions in Week 18. The Lions won, however, eliminating the Packers from postseason contention in what was ultimately Rodgers' final game at Lambeau Field.

"Obviously would have loved to ride off in the sunset," Rodgers said. "That's not the way the league goes sometimes. And you know, I knew the writing was on the wall when Jordan was picked. ... I knew at some point there would be a change, and if I wanted to play, it probably have to be elsewhere. So I understand the situation."

With the Steelers, Rodgers is on pace to have his best season since 2021, when he won his fourth and most recent league MVP as a member of the Packers. Getty Images

Rodgers' desire to continue playing has led to Sunday night's showdown between his new team and his former one. For both teams, Sunday is a chance to keep their pole positions in their respective divisions. For Rodgers, he has a chance to become only the fifth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 NFL teams.

A few years ago, Rodgers may have relished the chance to make history against the Packers. Now, however, the 41-year-old is simply appreciative of the fact that he gets to share the field with the team that he will be forever linked to one last time.

"Absence makes the heart grow fonder," he said. "I have a lot of great memories from my time. There lot of great interactions with fans over the years. You know, living in Green Bay, living in Suamico, living in Hobart, going to Chives, being out and about, seeing people at the Piggly Wiggly and I'm shopping for groceries.

"I grew up there. I spent 18 years there, from (age) 21 to 39. So I'm thankful for my time there."